Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom split after a year of dating

Updated: 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017 | Posted: 12:57 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
By Nicole Moschella
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have decided to end their relationship after nearly a year together, E! News reported Tuesday.
Representatives for Perry and Bloom confirmed the news with a statement.
“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” the reps said.
According to E!, the former couple spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together, and Perry hosted a 40th birthday party for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor in January. The two posed together Sunday night during an Oscars after-party.
Perry and Bloom gained attention in January 2016 when the two attended the Golden Globes together. Their relationship was made public last spring.
After Perry and Bloom confirmed their relationship in March 2016, wedding rumors began to fly.
Sources reportedly claimed Bloom said he was ready to walk down the aisle with his songstress girlfriend, but Perry was more cautious following her quickie marriage to and divorce from Russell Brand.
Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.
