Ellen DeGeneres airs touching tribute for Carrie Fisher

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 22: Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres listens to President Barack Obama before being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House November 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 22: Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres listens to President Barack Obama before being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House November 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres talked about her friend, Carrie Fisher, Tuesday during her show.

"She made me laugh so hard," the comedian said. "She was smart. She was funny. She was hilariously honest about herself and the world around her."

>> Read more trending stories

DeGeneres aired clips of Fisher, who had appeared on the show multiple times.

DeGeneres compared one of Fisher's baby pictures to a picture of Donald Trump, and the two joined forces to give away "Star Wars" tickets in another scene.

"It follows me around like a vague exotic smell" Fisher said of her role as Princess Leia. She also joked about living next door to her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds.

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) . @CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

DeGeneres described Fisher as "unpredictable" and "brilliant."

"I miss you Carrie. I love you," DeGeneres said.

Fisher died Dec. 27 at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack. Her mother died the day after her.