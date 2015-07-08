David Cassidy is speaking out about his battle with dementia

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Former teen heart throb and “Partridge Family” star David Cassidy talks to Dr. Phil McGraw about his battle with dementia in an interview set to air on Wednesday’s “Dr. Phil” show.
Cassidy, 66, recently took a tumble on stage during a concert and worried fans speculated the singer might be drinking again.
He’s been arrested for drunk driving several times in the past five years and did a stint in rehab, too.
So, Cassidy publicly revealed last week that he’s been fighting the illness for the past two years and is in the very early stages of the disease.
"I have the early stages of dementia," he told Dr. Phil.
“When friends of yours or family members begin to say to you, ‘Remember I just told you this two days ago,’ and there’s no memory of it, that’s when I began to be very concerned,” the musician admitted, Today.com reported.
Cassidy is talking about his condition in an effort to raise awareness of the illness, according to Today.com.
The singer has two final shows scheduled, including one in New York this weekend, before he ends his touring career.
