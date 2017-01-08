Alan Jackson mourns family matriarch, 'Mama Ruth'

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:00 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017
By Tammy Ragusa
Rare.us
Alan Jackson and his family are mourning his mother, Ruth Musik Jackson, known to most as "Mama Ruth."
Alan Jackson shared news of his mother's death Saturday in a post on his website. Ruth Jackson died peacefully at her Newnan, Georgia, home on the morning of Jan. 7. She was 86.
">January 8, 2017
It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Alan's beloved mother - Ruth Jackson. https://t.co/f3D4MXEZazpic.twitter.com/OUY9UViQSs— Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson)https://t.co/f3D4MXEZazpic.twitter.com/OUY9UViQSs— Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) January 8, 2017
It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Alan's beloved mother - Ruth Jackson.
The country star often referred to his mother in the lyrics of songs like "Home."
She was also the inspiration for his No. 1, platinum-selling gospel album "Precious Memories," which was originally made as a Mother's Day present for Mama Ruth. When Alan Jackson's record label heard the album, they asked to release it commercially. It was awarded Country Album of the Year at the 38th Annual GMA Dove Awards. Alan Jackson released a second volume of "Precious Memories" in 2013.
In addition to Alan Jackson, Mama Ruth and her husband, Eugene, had four daughters — Diane, Cathy, Carol and Connie. Their humble lifestyle became the source and inspiration for many of Alan Jackson's songs, including "Home" and "Chasing That Neon Rainbow." Ruth Jackson often welcomed fans to her front porch for a glass of sweet tea when they passed by to see the superstar's childhood home.
Alan Jackson's father died in 2000. His wife's mother, Nell, died last spring at the age of 94.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}