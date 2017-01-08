Alan Jackson mourns family matriarch, 'Mama Ruth'

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 19: Recording artist Alan Jackson performs onstage during the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for dcp)

Alan Jackson and his family are mourning his mother, Ruth Musik Jackson, known to most as "Mama Ruth."

Alan Jackson shared news of his mother's death Saturday in a post on his website. Ruth Jackson died peacefully at her Newnan, Georgia, home on the morning of Jan. 7. She was 86.

The country star often referred to his mother in the lyrics of songs like "Home."

She was also the inspiration for his No. 1, platinum-selling gospel album "Precious Memories," which was originally made as a Mother's Day present for Mama Ruth. When Alan Jackson's record label heard the album, they asked to release it commercially. It was awarded Country Album of the Year at the 38th Annual GMA Dove Awards. Alan Jackson released a second volume of "Precious Memories" in 2013.

In addition to Alan Jackson, Mama Ruth and her husband, Eugene, had four daughters — Diane, Cathy, Carol and Connie. Their humble lifestyle became the source and inspiration for many of Alan Jackson's songs, including "Home" and "Chasing That Neon Rainbow." Ruth Jackson often welcomed fans to her front porch for a glass of sweet tea when they passed by to see the superstar's childhood home.

Alan Jackson's father died in 2000. His wife's mother, Nell, died last spring at the age of 94.