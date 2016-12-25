Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 7:41 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016

Celebrities, fans share condolences after George Michael dies

Publicist: British singer George Michael dead at age 53
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 1993 file photo, George Michael performs at "Concert of Hope" to mark World AIDS Day at London's Wembley Arena. According to a publicist on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, the singer has died at the age of 53. (AP Photo/Gill Allen)

Related

Singer George Michael dead at 53

More News Headlines

More

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former Wham! singer George Michael is dead at 53, his publicist said Sunday.

>>Read Singer George Michael dead at 53

Celebrities and fans quickly took to social media to share their sympathy.

>> Read more trending stories

 
 

@KRMGTulsa

Trending News

 
 