Updated: 3:08 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 | Posted: 3:08 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

Brad and Angelina agree to seal divorce documents

Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt photo
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have  agreed to keep the details of their divorce private.

Pitt was officially cleared in a child abuse investigation in November.

People reported in December that Pitt had filed a request to keep the details of his and Jolie's divorce private. He was denied an emergency hearing on the request.

According to CNN, Pitt said in additional documents hat Jolie has "no self-regulating mechanism" when it comes to keeping personal information private, in the form of sealed documents.

CNN reported that the couple issued the following joint statement:

The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.

 
 

