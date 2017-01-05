Follow us on

    Updated: 9:39 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Posted: 9:39 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

    Blake Shelton to open Ole Red venue in Oklahoma and Nashville

    Blake Shelton
    (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images for Pernod Ricard)

    By FOX23.com

    Using the property he bought in 2014 and the boutique he bought from his ex-wife, country singer Blake Shelton hopes to bring some new business to his hometown.

    Blake Shelton began tweeting Thursday about “Ole Red”, an entertainment venue planned for Nashville in partnership with the Grand Ole Opry.

    A special Ole Red location will open in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, a few months before the Nashville location.

    ">January 5, 2017

    Shelton bought an old dentist’s office in 2013 and bought Miranda Lambert’s former Pink Pistol shop after their 2015 divorce. The two buildings will become the new venue.

    The venue is a nod to the Grand Ole Opry and Shelton’s 2001 single, "Ol' Red."

     
     

