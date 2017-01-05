Blake Shelton to open Ole Red venue in Oklahoma and Nashville

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 9:39 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Posted: 9:39 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017
By FOX23.com
Using the property he bought in 2014 and the boutique he bought from his ex-wife, country singer Blake Shelton hopes to bring some new business to his hometown.
Blake Shelton began tweeting Thursday about “Ole Red”, an entertainment venue planned for Nashville in partnership with the Grand Ole Opry.
A special Ole Red location will open in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, a few months before the Nashville location.
">January 5, 2017
The secret's out! We're brining @olerednashville to Nashville and Tishomingo, OK! pic.twitter.com/iqDfE5fXMe— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton)@olerednashville to Nashville and Tishomingo, OK! pic.twitter.com/iqDfE5fXMe— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 5, 2017
The secret's out! We're brining
Shelton bought an old dentist’s office in 2013 and bought Miranda Lambert’s former Pink Pistol shop after their 2015 divorce. The two buildings will become the new venue.
The venue is a nod to the Grand Ole Opry and Shelton’s 2001 single, "Ol' Red."
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}