Beyonce's pregnancy announcement breaks Instagram record

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:57 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | Posted: 8:57 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Beyonce's second pregnancy is already breaking records -- at least, one on Instagram.
The superstar announced she and her husband, Jay Z, were expecting twins in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon, quickly trending across social media.
Billboard reported that the pregnancy announcement set a new record for the most -liked Instagram photo of all time at 6.4 million likes and counting.
In just over seven hours, Beyonce surpassed previous record holder Selena Gomez, who posed with a Coca-Cola bottle in a sponsored post in June 2016, gaining 6.3 million likes.
when your lyrics are on the bottle 😛 #ad
A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on
The news also sparked half a million tweets in 45 minutes, according to Twitter Data.
Half a million Tweets about @Beyonce's surprise #twins announcement. It's been 45 minutes. (Spiked at 17k Tweets per min.) Half a million Tweets about
">February 1, 2017
@Beyonce's surprise #twins announcement. It's been 45 minutes. (Spiked at 17k Tweets per min.) 🍼🍼— Twitter Data (@TwitterData) February 1, 2017
Half a million Tweets about @Beyonce's surprise #twins announcement. It's been 45 minutes. (Spiked at 17k Tweets per min.)— Twitter Data (@TwitterData)
Half a million Tweets about
