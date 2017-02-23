Beyonce no longer performing at Coachella

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Beyonce performs during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The singer is no longer perfoming at Coachella music festival in April. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

Beyonce performed this month at the 2017 Grammys, but she will no longer be performing at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in April.

The Associated Press reported that Parkwood Entertainment, Beyonce's entertainment and management company, and Coachella festival producer Goldenvoice said the performance was canceled because the singer, who is pregnant with twins, is "following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months."

Beyonce was set to headline shows April 15 and 22. It is unclear who will be performing in her place.

"However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival," the statement, posted to the Coachella Facebook page, said. "Thank you for your understanding."

The Thursday statement from Parkwood and Goldenvoice said more information is to come. Headliners for other days of the festival are Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar.