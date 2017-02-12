Beyonce debuts bigger baby bump at Grammys

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 7:55 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 | Posted: 7:55 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES —
Beyonce made her first appearance and performance since announcing her pregnancy with twins at the 2017 Grammy Awards Sunday.
A video introduction showed the singer, who was introduced by her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, in elements of yellow with her belly bare and wearing a jeweled bra. Audio of Beyonce reciting lines from a Warsan Shire poem -- the same one in her visual album "Lemonade."
Related: PHOTOS: The 2017 Grammy Awards
She perfromed her song from the album, called "Love Drought," on a long dinner table with dancers seated along the sides. She then sat in an end chair on top of the table that was rigged to lean backward and upright again.
After walking across the table, she then transitioned into another ballad, "Sandcastles," while her dancers surrounded her as the stage was littered with rose petals.
She received a standing ovation and thanked the crowd, blowing kisses to husband, Jay Z, and their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.
Beyonce has already won an award tonight, a Best Music Video Grammy for "Formation."
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}