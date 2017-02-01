Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:19 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | Posted: 10:19 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The news of Beyonce's pregnancy with husband Jay Z set an Instagram record and had the BeyHive shocked and excited.
The pair, already parents to Blue Ivy, 5, announced on Beyonce's Instagram page Wednesday that they are having twins.
Many fans reacted to the news as though Beyonce was a family member, happily announcing the news on their Twitter feeds.
Others used humor to express how they felt that their favorite singer is expecting.
Here is a selection of tweets about the two newest additions to the Carter family:
H/T: Billboard.
