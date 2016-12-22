Watch Giant panda at Toronto Zoo frolic, demolish giant snowman

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:38 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
TORONTO —
The Toronto Zoo’s giant panda bear, Da Mao, had a little winter fun this week, frolicking, wrestling, eventually destroying a giant snowman his keeper built inside his habitat.
The whole escapade was caught on camera by a zoo researcher and has gone viral.
Da Mao VS da snow man.
🐼 Da Mao VS da snow man ⛄.
Da Mao at is it again! Watch our security camera footage as he plays with, or rather disassembles, a snowman his Keepers made for him this morning.Posted by The Toronto Zoo on Tuesday, December 20, 2016
The panda is seen rolling in the snow and clawing at the snowman before ripping its head off. Da Mao then tumbles to the ground, snowman head in tow, before eventually climbing up and sprawling atop what’s left of the snowman.
The bear is one of two pandas from China that arrived in Toronto in 2013 for a 10-year stay, according to the zoo.
Both Da Mao and his partner, Er Shun, will remain at the Toronto Zoo until the spring of 2018, when the pair will move to the Calgary Zoo.
The giant pandas have become a favorite sight for visitors, the zoo said.
