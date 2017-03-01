Alec Baldwin co-writing satirical book as President Trump

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 7:12 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017 | Posted: 7:12 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Get ready to see more of actor Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump.
The New York Times reported that Baldwin is teaming up with novelist Kurt Andersen to co-write the satirical book, "You Can't Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump."
The book's publisher, Penguin Press, announced the book Wednesday. Baldwin will read the audio version of the book as Trump.
Baldwin has entertained viewers on "Saturday Night Live" spoofing Trump -- much to Trump's chagrin, as he makes clearon Twitter.
"I think we’ll be channeling and amplifying the real Trump," Andersen told The New York Times when asked about the book compared to "SNL" sketches. "Writing for a five- or 10-minute sketch is different than writing a book, which has to be a narrative."
"I think it's fair to say that Kurt will do most of the writing," Baldwin joked. "We have that arrangement whereby he doesn't put on the wig, I don't open up a Word document."
The book will be out Nov. 7.
">March 1, 2017
Thanks to @ABFalecbaldwin@AlecBaldwin. I have revived my sideline as a Trump profiteer. https://t.co/st3IoxeCWypic.twitter.com/GtkgiluuE0— Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen)@ABFalecbaldwin@AlecBaldwin. I have revived my sideline as a Trump profiteer. https://t.co/st3IoxeCWypic.twitter.com/GtkgiluuE0— Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) March 1, 2017
Thanks to
