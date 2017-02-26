Mahershala Ali poses in the press room with the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Moonlight" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By Nicole Moschella

Rare.us

Mahershala Ali has a lot to celebrate this week.

On top of welcoming a daughter with wife, Amatus Sami-Karim, on Sunday, Ali became the first ever Muslim actor to win an Academy Award. He won for his role in the film "Moonlight."

During his emotional acceptance speech, Ali took a moment to thank his "wonderful teachers and professors" and shared some advice he learned from them.

RELATED: 2017 Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel gets political in opening monologue

"It's not about you, it's about these characters," he said. "You are a servant. You're in service to these stories and these characters."

Ali also thanked Sami-Karim, who stood by his side during her third trimester of pregnancy with daughter Bari Najma Ali throughout all of award season.

"I just want to thank her for being a soldier through it all and carrying me through this process," he said.