Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 7:29 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017

2017 Oscars: Complete list of winners

 
 

@KRMGTulsa

Trending News

 
 