Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2014
The Green Country Home & Garden Show is a three-day event for all homeowners that takes place Friday, January 27th through Sunday, January 29th, 2017 at the Exchange Center at Expo Square. Make plans now to take the whole family to the 13th annual Green Country Home & Garden Show. Parking and Admission are FREE. Plus, we're giving away $500 to one lucky show guest each day of the show!
This three-day extravaganza will feature over 160 unique exhibitors from throughout Green Country and the U.S. displaying and demonstrating the newest and hottest services for home improvement/repairs, remodeling, gardening, landscaping, lawn care, home insulation & energy conservation, home security, home furnishings and so much more. Come and watch local horticultural expert Allan Storjohann, host of "The KRMG Gardening Show with Allan Storjohann", broadcast his live weekly radio show from 10:00am – 1:00pm on Saturday, January 27th. Bring out your problem plants or questions and ask him while he's at the Green Country Home & Garden Show. You can also hear Allan Storjohann on NEWS102.3 & AM740 KRMG every Saturday.
Pick up money-saving coupons, free samples and make purchases. From the storage shed and pool in the back yard to the mailbox in the front, from the basement floor to the chimney top, the 14th Annual Green Country Home and Garden Show truly has something for everyone!
JANUARY 27-29, 2017
The Exchange Center at Expo Square
4145 East 21st Street
Tulsa, OK 74112
SHOW HOURS:
Friday: 12pm-8pm
Saturday: 10am-8pm
Sunday: 11am-5pm
Do you own your own company and want to be in front of THOUSANDS of prospective customers in only 3 days? Call Steve McDonald at (918) 493-8531 or email him at Steve.McDonald@CoxInc.com.
SHOW OFFICE:
Green Country Home & Garden Show
C/o Cox Media Group, Inc.
7136 S. Yale Ave, Suite 500
Tulsa, OK 74136
(918) 523-2067 - show office
(918) 493-5357 - show fax line
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}