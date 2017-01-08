2017 Golden Globes: Winners list

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 | Posted: 7:09 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES —
The 74th annual Golden Globes are Sunday on NBC, and actors across television and film are nominated.
The winners tonight were historic, with first-time nominee Tracee Ellis Ross winning her first Golden Globe for her role in "Black-ish" and freshman FX comedy "Atlanta" winning Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy.
FX limited series "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" and musical "La La Land" cleaned up with multiple wins.
Here are the winners of the night:
