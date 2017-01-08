2017 Golden Globes: Winners list

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The 74th annual Golden Globes are Sunday on NBC, and actors across television and film are nominated.

>> Read more trending stories



The winners tonight were historic, with first-time nominee Tracee Ellis Ross winning her first Golden Globe for her role in "Black-ish" and freshman FX comedy "Atlanta" winning Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

FX limited series "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" and musical "La La Land" cleaned up with multiple wins.

Here are the winners of the night: