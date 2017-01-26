2017 Gerber baby has been announced

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | Posted: 3:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A 7-month-old baby boy has been crowned the 2017 Gerber baby.
The Huffington Post reported that the company named Riley Shines as the winner of its annual Gerber Baby Photo Search contest.
The Columbus, Ohio, tot was selected from over 110,000 applicants.
His parents, Kristen and Devin Shines, told People.com that they applied on a whim.
Happy birthday: Original Gerber baby turns 90
“It was a big surprise when we won,” Kristen Shines said. “We haven’t told our family and friends yet. I’m bursting! It’s a harder secret to keep than when I was pregnant.”
“He’s not going to want to talk to us anymore,” Devin Shines joked.
And that's a wrap NYC!!! Heading home to Columbus. Thank you @gerberchildrenswear @gerber for the opportunity to be your 2017 spokesbaby
A photo posted by Riley Shines (@rileyrazor25) on
“This year, the judges loved Riley’s expression and how well he captured their attention through a simple photograph,” Robyn Fitter, Gerber’s senior promotions marketing manager, said in a news release. “We are all thrilled to name Riley as our 2017 Spokesbaby!”
Riley and his parents were awarded a $50,000 cash prize and $1,500 in Gerber Childrenswear, and Riley will be featured across Gerber's social media platforms. He will also have the chance to be featured in a Gerber ad.
Congrats, Riley!
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}