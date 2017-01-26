2017 Gerber baby has been announced

Gerber, maker of baby food products (pictured) and children's clothes, named the winner of its annual Gerber Baby Photo Search contest. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A 7-month-old baby boy has been crowned the 2017 Gerber baby.

The Huffington Post reported that the company named Riley Shines as the winner of its annual Gerber Baby Photo Search contest.

>> Read more trending stories

The Columbus, Ohio, tot was selected from over 110,000 applicants.

His parents, Kristen and Devin Shines, told People.com that they applied on a whim.

Happy birthday: Original Gerber baby turns 90

“It was a big surprise when we won,” Kristen Shines said. “We haven’t told our family and friends yet. I’m bursting! It’s a harder secret to keep than when I was pregnant.”

“He’s not going to want to talk to us anymore,” Devin Shines joked.

And that's a wrap NYC!!! Heading home to Columbus. Thank you @gerberchildrenswear @gerber for the opportunity to be your 2017 spokesbaby A photo posted by Riley Shines (@rileyrazor25) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

“This year, the judges loved Riley’s expression and how well he captured their attention through a simple photograph,” Robyn Fitter, Gerber’s senior promotions marketing manager, said in a news release. “We are all thrilled to name Riley as our 2017 Spokesbaby!”

Riley and his parents were awarded a $50,000 cash prize and $1,500 in Gerber Childrenswear, and Riley will be featured across Gerber's social media platforms. He will also have the chance to be featured in a Gerber ad.

Congrats, Riley!