Winner of Miss Black UT pageant criticized for ‘not being black enough’

AUSTIN - A University of Texas student is facing backlash online after winning a campus-area pageant.
Rachael Malonson, a senior journalism student at UT, was recently crowned Miss Black University of Texas.
Congratulations to our 2017 Miss Black University of Texas! We thank our lovely contestants, as well as everyone else who came to support! pic.twitter.com/yEva52wpSp— Iota Delta NUPEs (@ID_NUPEs) May 2, 2017
But when the Iota Delta chapter of Kappa Delta Psi, the predominantly black fraternity that hosts the annual pageant, announced Malonson as the winner, Twitter users immediately started responding, criticizing Malsonson for not being “black enough.”
@ID_NUPEs @RachaelMalonson @WhatUpDoeDoe @Emma_mattie @nyleswashington @Davidallen_3 soooo... this is a joke right?? pic.twitter.com/zX57gU4Mc4— islandting 🇯🇲 (@oddneekah_) May 3, 2017
@ID_NUPEs @RachaelMalonson @WhatUpDoeDoe @Emma_mattie @nyleswashington @Davidallen_3 I doubt she has ever dealt with some of the harsh realities of what it actually means to be "black" but Congrats— GabLon Don (@nue_york) May 4, 2017
Others on Twitter came to Malonson’s defense, including her brother.
@ID_NUPEs @RachaelMalonson @WhatUpDoeDoe @Emma_mattie @nyleswashington @Davidallen_3 Message from rachael brother to some of you! pic.twitter.com/oZTZfx7m6a— Gregory Malonson II (@MrGregMalonson2) May 3, 2017
@ID_NUPEs @RachaelMalonson @WhatUpDoeDoe @Emma_mattie @nyleswashington @Davidallen_3 These comments are disgusting. Black beauty comes in many shades and they should ALL be appreciated NOT questioned!!!!— Maya H. Duke (@mayaholly1) May 5, 2017
Malonson, originally from Magnolia, told the Dallas Morning News she’s “always had to battle” this type of criticism, because her father is black and her mother is white. But the pageant is open to anyone with African-American heritage, a fraternity member told KVUE, including biracial women. Malonson thanked her supporters on Twitter.
Wow. It's really beautiful to see how the black community at UT will come together and stand up for their brothers and sisters— Rachael Malonson (@RachaelMalonson) May 2, 2017
RELATED STORIES:
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself