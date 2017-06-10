A graduation-day typo led to a lot of laughs and all new diplomas for an entire high school class in Massachusetts.

On the diplomas graduates of Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School received last weekend was the very city the school lies in, Taunton, spelled wrong. The first ‘n’ was missing.

“I was looking on social media, and everyone was like, ‘Oh, check your diplomas! Check your diplomas!’” said graduate Danielle Dalton. “And I checked, and I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, mine’s spelled wrong, too!’”

“Tauton” was written on every diploma handed out last Saturday, though other city references were spelled correctly.

“It’s really funny, because it’s like, who would let that slip?” said Dalton’s friend and graduate, Daniel Norvish. “But you know, error. Everybody makes an error.”

“I thought it was kind of funny,” Dalton said. “We work so hard for that, to get that, for 12 years, and you would think someone would look over if it was correct. So it was like – it’s just a joke. It really is funny.”

The school made an automated phone call to parents assuring them the printing company, which made the error, would soon mail the school new, corrected diplomas.

“As you may have noticed, there is a minor spelling error on the bottom of the diploma that was issued to you on June 3,” a school administrator said in the recording. “While this in no way invalidates the diploma, we have contacted the outside vendor who printed them. They accept responsibility for the error and apologize for the inconvenience.”

The school said it will re-issue the diplomas by mail as soon as the corrected version arrives, unless graduates choose to pick them up at the school.