Former homeless student is valedictorian at N.C. school

A North Carolina high school student who battled homelessness to reach the top of her class is now headed to college.

Megan Faircloth, 17, once lived in the back of a car with her sister and mother after they were evicted from their home in November 2015. Monday, she graduates from East Wake High School as valedictorian.

Faircloth said she knew she would have to fight to succeed, so she started taking multiple AP classes, participated in extracurricular activities and graduated first in her class with a 5.25 grade-point average.

“You can push your limits, and you should always push yourself because you can do things, even if you don’t think you can,” said Faircloth, whose family found a place to live in October.

Stanford University noticed her hard work, asked her to apply. She will be headed to California in the fall to major in English with a minor in education.