A high school senior in New Mexico won a battle with school officials over the right to add a tribal symbol to his cap and gown for graduation.

Alex Bean told KRQE that he asked Highland High School officials if he could wear an eagle feather on his cap, a symbol of success in the Lakota Sioux tribe. Bean said he's the first member of his family to graduate high school.

Initially, the school refused to allow any alterations to the cap and gown ensemble, per Albuquerque Public School guidelines. But Bean and his mother persisted, and school officials reversed their decision.

Bean's mother told KRQE that earning the eagle feather is a "huge honor" in their tribe. Bean will wear the feather Saturday at the graduation ceremony.