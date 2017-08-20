Eastern Tennessee town prepares for ‘sweetest view’ of eclipse

The east Tennessee town of Sweetwater is normally quiet, with the Lost Sea Adventure caverns its main tourist attraction. On Monday, the town will be bustling with thousands of people ready to view the total eclipse that will be passing through the area.

>> Read more trending news

City recorder Jessica Morgan said nearly 50,000 to 60,000 people are expected in town to see the two minutes, 39 seconds of totality, the Knoxville News-Sentinel reported.

“We’re telling residents to stock up on food and medication and don’t drive anywhere Sunday or Monday. It is wild,” Morgan said.

The town has set up a website touting “the sweetest view in America” and is planning a massive party for the eclipse.

Chip Gruver is a Sweetwater native who lives in Minnesota. He has known about the eclipse since 2010.

“I said, ‘Oh my goodness, that goes right through Sweetwater!’” he told the Madisonville Advocate & Democrat.

Gruver promptly asked his boss to reserve Aug. 21, 2017, as a vacation day, the Advocate & Democrat reported.

The town is holding a street festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the News-Sentinel reported. The total eclipse will occur just after 2:30 p.m.

Morgan told the Advocate & Democrat that Sweetwater has generated at least $44,000 in revenue from parking places and eclipse items such as T-shirts.