Earnings improve for women CEO’s, but few are running companies

Women CEOs did pretty well last year, but there's still very few of them running the world's largest companies.

The median pay for a female CEO was $13.1 million last year, up 9 percent from 2015, according to an analysis by executive data firm Equilar and The Associated Press.

For reference, male CEOs earned $11.4 million, also up 9 percent.

But the number of women in CEO roles has barely budged.

Just 6 percent of the top paid CEOs in the U.S. last year were women, according to the Equilar and AP analysis, a slight increase from about 5 percent in 2015 and 2014.

The highest paid woman was Virginia Rometty of International Business Machines Corp., bumping out Yahoo's Marissa Mayer from the top spot.

Rometty earned $32.3 million last year from the technology company, a 63 percent jump from the year before, mainly due to $12.1 million in stock option awards she didn't receive in 2015.

Mayer earned $27.4 million last year, making her the second-highest paid woman.