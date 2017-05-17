Duval County Public Schools selects interim superintendent

House Speaker Paul Ryan told GOP lawmakers on Wednesday that Congress should gather all the evidence about why President Donald Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey last week, as Republicans vowed to focus on the work of the American people, even as Mr. Trump’s struggles cast a shadow over their legislative work on Capitol Hill. “Our job is to be responsible, sober, and focused only on gathering the facts,” Ryan said about reports that the President had urged Comey to drop a probe of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. At a news conference following a closed door meeting of House Republicans, Ryan also raised questions about Comey’s version of events at the White House, asking “if this happens as he allegedly describes, why didn’t he take action at the time?” Speaker Paul Ryan says not to rush to judgment on the Comey memo: “We’re going to want to hear from Mr. Comey” https://t.co/wM1efOrapj — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 17, 2017 “So, there are a lot of unanswered questions,” the Speaker told reporters. Once again today, there was no evidence from interviews of Republicans fleeing the President, as some said all was fine with Mr. Trump. “We want to see what develops, but at this point, I have not seen anything that is that alarming,” Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL), who said a lot of the reports simply involve “speculation.” Rep Robert Aderholt R-AL says talk about Trump and Comey is all 'speculation' pic.twitter.com/oBQL2MMlHv — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 17, 2017 “It is very clear that a lot of people want to see the President distracted,” Aderholt added to reporters gathered outside the offices of the Republican National Committee. “At the end of the day, the President has his job to do – we have our job to do – but it’s important to get all the facts straight,” said Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK). But there were some voices in the GOP who saw the need to do more. “It’s very important however that Director Comey come before the Congress as soon as possible,” said Rep. Leonard Lance (R-NJ). Amash tells reporters that if Comey memo allegations are true, it's grounds for impeachment. Says he trusts Comey more than Trump. — Katie Bo Williams (@KatieBoWill) May 17, 2017 Some Republicans said the focus on the President was all wrong, echoing White House calls for an investigation of leaks about the Russia matter and Flynn. “That’s really what the story ought to be, not something the President said to somebody in a private meeting,” said Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), who said he wants Comey questioned about that. “I think he needs to come up here and we need to find out where a lot of these leaks are coming from,” Loudermilk added.