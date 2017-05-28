Drying out for the rest of Memorial Weekend

- Clouds move out of Green Country, allowing for lots of sunshine
- Rain continues to clear out ahead of the clouds moving out, things will be dry for a few days
- Temperatures climb into the 80s for the next week
- Rain chances return to the forecast for the middle part of the week and into the end of the work week
- WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE for details on a great Sunday
