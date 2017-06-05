Dry and warm for the first full week of June

What You Need To Know:
- Rain clears out by the end of Monday all across Green Country
- Sunshine returns for the rest of the work week
- Temps stay in the 80s with muggy conditions returning by the end of the work week
After several weeks of rain across Green Country, things will be able to dry out a little. There will be lots of sunshine and warm temperatures to enjoy.
Monday
Isolated showers and small storms continue across the area. Most of the heavy rain will be in southern portions of Green Country through the morning hours with some very isolated showers in the Tulsa Metro for the morning commute. As you head out the door, keep a light rain jacket handy and watch for slick spots on the roadways.
Into the afternoon, rain clears out and clouds start to clear out as well. Temperatures climb into the mid-80s with dewpoints still in the upper 60s making it feel pretty muggy for the afternoon.
If you have any yard work that needs to be done, the best time to do it would be around lunch time or into the evening. Morning timeframes we will still be dealing with those isolated showers and storms. By the afternoon, things are going to be muggy that you don't want to be outside.
Tuesday
Sunny skies and great temperatures return for Tuesday. All the rain will have cleared out and dewpoints will actually drop a little making it feel less muggy outside.
Wednesday
Temperatures drop a little bit with a small cold front pushing through, but things stay dry with mostly sunny skies.
Behind the cold front, the air will almost be more dry, allowing for dewpoints to continue to drop.
Wednesday will be the day with the lowest dewpoints, in the upper 50s and low 60s making it feel great outside.
Thursday
Temperatures slowly start to warm back up into the mid 80s across the area with sunny skies sticking around.
Winds return back out of the south, allowing for moisture to return back into the area. That means that the low dewpoints from Wednesday will be back on the increase. The good news is, even with dewpoints climbing back into the low 60s, things won't be too humid until further into the weekend.
Friday
Very similar to Thursday, dewpoints will continue to increase and temperatures come up just a littler bit with sunny skies sticking around.
Some of the models are hinting at the fact that there may me some rain chances for Friday as well. Right now, there are still some unknowns for the rain chances into the end of the week and the weekend.
Weekend
Warmest temperatures all week will be into the weekend. Upper 80s with mostly sunny skies There are some hints at rain chances like there are for Friday.
As things get closer, we'll be able to tell a little bit more, but right now things look to remain mostly dry.
