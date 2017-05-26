Pennsylvania authorities are investigating the deaths of two drug counselors at a halfway house in Chester County in metro Philadelphia in apparent separate heroin overdoses.

The men were found unresponsive in separate bedrooms at the Freedom Ridge Recovery Lodge by recovering residents at the group home on Sunday, according to WFMZ TV.

The residents tried to revive one of the counselors with the opioid antidote naloxone, but it didn’t work.

Authorities found small baggies of heroin and used needles near the bodies of both victims, CNN reported.

The counselor’s jobs included planning daily activities for the six recovering addicts at the center and supervising medication for the recovering addicts.

An investigation into the deaths is underway.