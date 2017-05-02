Documents provide insight into alleged rape at Tulsa County Jail

Quick facts:

A man says he was raped while incarcerated at the Tulsa County Jail.

Attorneys say document confirms his claim.

The victim, who was 22 at the time, suffers from extreme schizophrenia.

New documents are providing insight into an alleged rape at the Tulsa County Jail.

Attorneys representing the victim say the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office investigative report confirms the victim was raped while incarcerated. Medical reports listed indicated the victim suffered extreme trauma to his private areas.

The federal law suit was filed in March 2017. The incident reportedly took place in June 2015 during Stanley Glanz’s time as sheriff.

The victim says he was beaten and raped by his bunk mate who was in jail for failing to register as a sexual offender.

The victim was 22 at the time and suffers from severe schizophrenia.

The suit says the jail failed to conduct a mental screening on the victim and he should have not been housed in general population.

In the TCSO investigative report it say the defendant denied having anything to do with the rape.

The latest audit conducted by the Prison Rape Elimination Commission show in one year there were 28 allegations of sexual abuse and harassment. Of that number 10 were referred for criminal investigation. Audit was released in 2015.

