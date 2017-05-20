Interactive dinosaur sculptures are coming to Jacksonville for the summer.
The Museum of Science & History will host Dinosaurs in Motion: Where Art & Science Meet, a summerlong exhibit that features 14 moveable sculptures of dinosaurs.
The exhibit starts May 27.
Visitors will get to interact with the sculptures wired up like marionettes. Visitors manipulate the sculptures by pulling on cables.
Photos: 'Dinosaurs in Motion' coming to Jacksonville
The exhibit aspires to teach visitors about science, engineering and art.
"Dinosaurs in Motion is an exciting and dynamic exhibition that emphasizes STEAM – or science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The show is truly for visitors of all ages, and it’s as hands-on as a museum can get. Every dinosaur will be available for visitors to touch and move using levers, pulleys and remote controls," MOSH curator Paul Bourcier said.
The museum will provide creative activities at its Innovation Station.
The show will be open every day to the public through Sept. 10.
For tickets and more information, go to theMOSH.org or call 904-396-6674.
