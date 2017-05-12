DETROIT - Detroit Public School leaders approved on Friday night a contract offer for current Duval County Schools Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti.
The Detroit Free Press reports that the board voted 7-0 to offer Vitti a five-year deal.
The offer would pay $295,000 for the first two years, $303,000 in the third year, $312,000 in the fourth year and $322,000 in the fifth year.
Duval County School Board chair Paula Wright said Vitti's last day will be May 21. Here is her full statement:
"Today, the school board for the Detroit Public Schools Community District has voted to approve Dr. Nikolai Vitti’s contract for Superintendent. As Chairman of the Duval County School Board, I wish to express my heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Nikolai Vitti on this next step in his professional career. I know that he will be passionate, dedicated, and committed to the children, families, and community of Detroit. As a result, we have been informed that Dr. Vitti's last day with Duval County Public Schools will be effective on May 21, 2017. As this transition comes to a close, new opportunities for leadership begins immediately. On Monday, May 15, 2017 at 1:30 pm, we will host a special board meeting to discuss the next steps in naming an interim superintendent, and the hiring of a search firm for a permanent superintendent. As a board, we are entrusted with governing a district through progressive policies that best serve families, employees, and most importantly, students. Our next superintendent will have a great opportunity to serve a wonderful community full of spirit and desire to see the youth of Duval County reach their full potential. All members of the Duval County School Board are looking forward to the next chapter in identifying and naming our next superintendent."
