Deputies say a 5-acre wildfire in Putnam County on Tuesday was sparked by beer boxes.
Tina Barnard, 51, was arrested in connection with Tuesday's fire.
Deputies say she was burning beer boxes in her back yard and left the fire unattended.
It quickly grew to 5 acres after spreading to a wooded area adjoining Barnard's property.
"Only a fool would burn beer boxes or any trash for that matter during a burn ban. Barnard’s actions were reckless and placed lives and property in danger. While the brush fire may have been unintentional, her carelessness could have killed someone," Sheriff Gator DeLoach said in a release.
Barnard was booked into the Putnam County Jail and faces one misdemeanor count of illegal burning and one misdemeanor count of reckless burning.
She is being held on a $2,000 bond.
