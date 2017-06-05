Deputies: Multiple people dead in Orlando shooting

Multiple people were killed early Monday in a shooting in an industrial area on Forsyth Road, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

The situation is contained and stable, deputies said.

OCSO on shooting scene w/ multiple fatalities. Situation contained, Now investigating tragic incident & will soon have accurate information — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

BREAKING: Sources tell @WFTV the shooter is dead. Four victims have been killed. Updates right now on @WFTV. — WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) June 5, 2017

The shooting was reported shortly after 8 a.m. near Hanging Moss Road.

Sources tell Action News Jax sister station WFTV that four people and the shooter were killed in the shooting.

The FBI is on scene investigating, WFTV said.

Businesses in the area include Gerber Collision & Glass and Fiamma Inc., an RV awning manufacturer.

There were multiple witnesses to the shooting. Ocso trying to figure out why shooter killed at least 4. @WFTV — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) June 5, 2017

Gov. Rick Scott released a statement about the shooting:

Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before. I have been briefed by our law enforcement officials on this tragic incident and Ann and I are praying for the families who lost loved ones today. I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence. I will remain in contact with the Orlando law enforcement community throughout the day as more information is made available.”

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017