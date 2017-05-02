Deputies: Man, 19, shoots at deputy, flees in Palm Coast

A manhunt continued Tuesday for a 19-year-old man accused of shooting at a deputy Monday at a Palm Coast home, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

Putnam County authorities and a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office air unit and officers are assisting Flagler County in the search for Philip Joseph Haire Jr. after the shooting.

According to authorities, the deputy was called to the home on London Drive at about 5 p.m. Monday, and while at the front door of the residence, gunshots were fired from a passing vehicle, investigators said.

Detectives said the deputy’s vehicle was hit, but no one was injured.

Haire is wanted in connection with the shooting and may be driving a dark blue 2013 Ford Fiesta bearing Florida tag EEY R82, deputies said.

After the shooting, Haire wrecked the vehicle he was driving and carjacked another driver, investigators said.

“I encourage him to turn himself in before he, or someone else, gets hurt,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We will find him and bring him to justice. If he shoots at one of my deputies, we will shoot back.

Jeneen Haire, the suspect's mother, told Channel 9 that she believes her son was shooting at her because she said he had just got into a fight with his father, who was filling out a police report.

She said her son called his sister after the argument and threatened to return home, where he wasn't welcome.

"My husband says, 'There he is right there. There's the white car coming,'" Jeneen Haire said. "All the sudden, the window comes down, the gun comes out and then Phil starts shooting."

Jeneen Haire said her son has been on a downward spiral.

"That was a terrifying situation," she said. "It hurt my heart, and I know my baby needs help."

Jail records said Philip Haire has faced numerous charges from multiple arrests, including aggravated assault, criminal mischief, domestic violence and marijuana possession.

Jeneen Haire pleaded with her son to turn himself in so he can receive treatment for mental health issues.

"If you get to the point where you shoot at your mother, then that is a kid that needs freaking help," she said. "As a mother, I'm just asking someone to get him some mental help. I don't know how to do it."

Philip Haire is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 888-277-8477.