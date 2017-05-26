Deputies arrested a Lake City woman who is accused of firing shots and throwing a manufactured firebomb at a home.

Ronda Wyche, 52 was arrested for arson and attempted murder after a three-month investigation, Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the investigation began in the early morning hours of Feb. 16 after deputies were called to Thompkins Loop in unincorporated Columbia County.

Deputies were told someone fired shots at and threw an improvised incendiary device into an occupied home.

Detectives collected evidence that required extensive laboratory analysis.

They identified Wyche as a suspect through DNA and other physical evidence gathered at the scene.

Wyche was booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility on two counts of attempted murder and three counts of possession and manufacturing a firebomb.