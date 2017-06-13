Two Jacksonville teens were arrested near World Golf Village for grand theft auto and carrying a concealed weapon.

St. Johns County deputies are looking for a third suspect who drove off in a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning.

"This would be the last place, St. Johns County in this area World Golf, that I would expect this to happen," neighbor, Kethon Colbert said.

Chaddrick Daniels and Nehemiah Harden, both 15 years old, were arrested early Tuesday morning for grand theft auto and carrying a concealed weapon.

"I’m shocked. This is a pretty safe neighborhood and I thought I was pretty safe here," neighbor Jeff Prokop said.

Deputies got a call about a vehicle on Sandlake Drive and that’s when the two teens were found walking on International Golf Parkway with guns.

"They're not even old enough to drive," neighbor Kevin Patrick said.

And less than a mile away, a truck was stolen out of the driveway. Deputies said it was unlocked and the keys were left inside.

A neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, said she heard commotion around 5:30 a.m.

"We heard just a bang and the dog started barking and we heard people outside," the woman said.

And deputies said that suspect was supposed to pick up the other two teens after their car broke down, but he drove off instead.

"This is a nice, suburb, middle-class neighborhood. We moved here for safety reasons that's why we don't live in the city," Patrick said.

Deputies are looking for the third suspect who stole the Nissan Frontier.

Anyone with any information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Robert Kukar at (904) 495-8072, or email rkukar@sjso.org. You can also remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers of N.E. Florida at 1-(888) 277-TIPS (8477).

