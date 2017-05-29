Defective equipment will be replaced at busy Avondale intersection

Defective equipment at a busy Avondale intersection is causing long waits for drivers.

Action News Jax investigated what’s causing the problem at Roosevelt Boulevard and Edgewood Avenue, and what’s being done now to fix it.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the video-detection system there has got to go.

It’s supposed to detect cars in the intersection, but the overpass, combined with weather and lighting conditions, is interfering with that.

Warren Trojanoski said he gets stuck there several times a day and has been complaining about the intersection to the city for years.

“You look over here, you see five or six cars. You look over here, you see five or six cars behind you. You look at the lane that’s got the green light, there’s no one there,” Trojanoski said. “Those are literally pollution factories.”

Action News Jax started looking into the problem last week when we saw Trojanoski’s message in Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry’s inbox.

Action news Jax reached out to FDOT spokesperson Tracy Hisler-Page and she said the agency ordered a new microwave-detection system to replace the malfunctioning video-detection system.

She said, unlike video detection, microwave radars detect vehicles regardless of weather or lighting conditions.

When the equipment arrives, Hisler-Page said the city will make the switch and then conduct a signal-timing study.

“They are such a source of pollution that it really needs to be addressed now. If it costs a little bit of extra money for the city, I don’t care,” Trojanoski said.

Hisler-Page said it could be another two months before the new system gets installed.