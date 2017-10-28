Oh, deer: Young buck crashes through Dollar Tree window

This Dollar Tree customer didn’t even spend a buck.

>> Read more trending news

A deer crashed through a window at the Michigan Dollar Tree at the Jackson Crossing mall on Friday and stayed in the store for 20 minutes before leaving, MLive reported.

Police responded after receiving reports of an injured buck running through the mall at 7:36 a.m., Director of Police and Fire Services Elmer Hitt said.

The animal smashed through a glass window and ran into the store as an employee, Chris Lamb, was attempting to close the security gate, store manager Gina Lange said.

“That deer was quick and managed to slide under the gate before Chris could close it all the way,” Lange told MLive. “It ran clear through the store and to the back where it just hung out for a while."

When you're at Dollar Tree and all you've got is a buck. Posted by MLive.com on Friday, October 27, 2017

The deer loitered there, eyeballing employees who briefly stopped stocking shelves to watch and take photos with their cellphones.

Less than a half hour passed and the buck fled the store, exiting it as it entered, through the smashed window

It did leave one souvenir for employees: a broken antler.

"Well, this certainly was an exciting morning," Lamb told MLive.