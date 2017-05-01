Customers, loved ones remember slain north Tulsa gas station clerk

Quick facts

Aftab Ahmen was shot and killed working at a Tulsa gas station Friday.

Customers say he will be greatly missed.

They put up a memorial for him Monday.

Customers say the man killed while working at a north Tulsa gas station will be greatly missed.

Tulsa police identified Aftab Ahmed as the clerk who was killed by an alleged robber Friday afternoon.

Trending Now on FOX23.com

One woman says Aftab was kind and always smiling.

She says she was heartbroken to hear he was the victim of the deadly shooting.

Coworkers say Aftab was a father and had a family back in Pakistan, they say he was like a brother to them.

FOX23 talked with the mother of the alleged shooter off camera. She was sincerely apologetic to the family who lost their loved one. She says she feels guilty for what her son has done. She says she tried to provide him with a good life, but that he chose differently.

Tulsa police say the group arrested in connection with the shooting is also responsible for several other crimes recently.

Detectives say Cesar Espinoza, Jose Mata and Bayle Snell began their crime spree on April 21st, robbing Food Plaza on East 31st, One Stop on East 41st and R&K Food Store on North Utica.

They believe the trip is also responsible for the robbery at Joy Mart on South Garnett, the robbery and murder at S&K Food Mart near Sheridan and Virgin and the robbery at Los Sonrisa Bakery near 11th and Lewis.

Police say they are responsible for at least one carjacking. They say they could be connected to more carjackings.

Trending Video

Emergency crews rescue woman from Spavinaw flooding