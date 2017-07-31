Listen Live
cloudy-day
87°
H 87
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
87°
Cloudy
H 87° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 87° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    72°
    Morning
    Cloudy. H 87° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    79°
    Afternoon
    Cloudy. H 86° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

News
Cubs acquire LHP Wilson, C Avila in trade with Tigers
Close

Cubs acquire LHP Wilson, C Avila in trade with Tigers

Cubs acquire LHP Wilson, C Avila in trade with Tigers
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File
FILE - In this July 21, 2017, file photo, Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila and relief pitcher Justin Wilson celebrate the team's 6-3 win over the Minnesota Twins, in a baseball game in Minneapolis. The rolling Chicago Cubs got a big lift Monday, July 31, 2017, when they acquired reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila in a trade with the Detroit Tigers, bolstering their chance for another long playoff run. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

Cubs acquire LHP Wilson, C Avila in trade with Tigers

Updated:

CHICAGO -  The rolling Chicago Cubs got a big lift Monday when they acquired reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila in a trade with the Detroit Tigers, bolstering their chance for another long playoff run.

The addition of Wilson gives manager Joe Maddon another late-inning option in front of All-Star closer Wade Davis. The World Series champions had been searching for a veteran to back up catcher Willson Contreras since they cut Miguel Montero a month ago, and Avila is having one of the best seasons of his career at the plate.

The Tigers received minor league infielders Jeimer Candelario and Isaac Paredes and a player to be named or cash consideration. The 23-year-old Candelario was considered one of Chicago's top prospects, but he was blocked at the major league level by NL MVP Kris Bryant and first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

The major league non-waiver trade deadline is Monday at 4 p.m. EDT.

Just three weeks ago, the Cubs hit the All-Star break with a 43-45 record after an embarrassing 14-3 loss to Pittsburgh at Wrigley Field. They trailed Milwaukee by 5 1/2 games in the NL Central, and there was no sign of any turnaround on the horizon.

But Chicago got left-hander Jose Quintana in a blockbuster trade with the crosstown White Sox on July 13, and took off from there. The Cubs won two of three in Milwaukee over the weekend to improve to 13-3 since the break and open a 2 1/2-game lead over the Brewers in the division.

While Chicago has benefited from solid relief all season, the acquisition of Wilson will lessen the load on primary setup men Carl Edwards Jr., Koji Uehara, Hector Rondon and Pedro Strop. It also puts a third left-hander in the bullpen alongside Mike Montgomery and Brian Duensing.

Wilson, who turns 30 on Aug. 18, is 3-4 with 13 saves and a 2.68 ERA in 42 appearances in 2017. He also is under contractual control through next year, an important consideration for the Cubs since Davis, Uehara and Duensing are eligible for free agency after this season.

Avila, the son of Tigers general manager Alex Avila, returns to Chicago after he played for the White Sox last year. The 30-year-old Avila is batting .274 with 11 homers and 32 RBIs in 77 games.

Contreras is the middle of a breakout season and Victor Caratini hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning of Sunday's 4-2 win at Milwaukee. But Caratini has just 26 major league at-bats, leaving the Cubs on the lookout for a veteran backstop to help keep Contreras fresh.

Right-hander Dylan Floro was designated for assignment to create a spot on Chicago's 40-man roster. The Cubs will have to make two more moves to add Wilson and Avila to their active roster before Tuesday night's series opener against Arizona.

The Tigers are fourth in the AL Central, making them sellers at the non-waiver deadline. They traded outfielder J.D. Martinez to Arizona for three prospects on July 18, and there was a chance longtime ace Justin Verlander also could be on the move.

To replace Wilson and Avila on the roster, Detroit recalled right-hander Joe Jimenez and catcher John Hicks from Triple-A Toledo before Monday night's game at the New York Yankees.

Candelario, who made his major league debut last season, hit .152 with a homer and three RBIs in 11 games with the Cubs this year. The switch-hitting third baseman batted .266 with 12 homers and 52 RBIs in 81 games with Triple-A Iowa.

The 18-year-old Paredes, who signed with the Cubs as a non-drafted free agent in 2015, hit .264 with seven homers and 49 RBIs in 92 games with Class A South Bend.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at http://www.twitter.com/jcohenap

Related

FILE - In this June 12, 2017, file photo, Detroit Tigers reliever Justin Wilson winds up for a pitch agains the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning of a baseball game, in Boston. The rolling Chicago Cubs got a big lift Monday, July 31, 2017, when they acquired reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila in a trade with the Detroit Tigers, bolstering their chance for another long playoff run.

Close

Cubs acquire LHP Wilson, C Avila in trade with Tigers

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Steven Senne, File
FILE - In this June 12, 2017, file photo, Detroit Tigers reliever Justin Wilson winds up for a pitch agains the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning of a baseball game, in Boston. The rolling Chicago Cubs got a big lift Monday, July 31, 2017, when they acquired reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila in a trade with the Detroit Tigers, bolstering their chance for another long playoff run.

FILE - In this July 14, 2017, file photo, Detroit Tigers' Alex Avila singles during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, in Detroit. The rolling Chicago Cubs got a big lift Monday, July 31, 2017, when they acquired reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila in a trade with the Detroit Tigers, bolstering their chance for another long playoff run. Avila is having one of the best seasons of his career at the plate.

Close

Cubs acquire LHP Wilson, C Avila in trade with Tigers

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File
FILE - In this July 14, 2017, file photo, Detroit Tigers' Alex Avila singles during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, in Detroit. The rolling Chicago Cubs got a big lift Monday, July 31, 2017, when they acquired reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila in a trade with the Detroit Tigers, bolstering their chance for another long playoff run. Avila is having one of the best seasons of his career at the plate.
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • STUDY: Talking to yourself can reduce your stress levels
    STUDY: Talking to yourself can reduce your stress levels
    Carving out time for a therapy session is a great way to reduce some stress. However, a new study suggests there is someone else you can talk to release tension: yourself.  Psychology researchers from Michigan State University and University of Michigan conducted a study to determine if self-talk could reduce anxiety. To do so, scientists rounded up a group of participants for two experiments.  For the first one, the subjects were shown disturbing images, such as a man holding a gun to their heads. Then, they were asked to respond to the pictures in first-person and third-person as their brain activity was being monitored. For the second one, they were asked to recall a traumatic experience in first-person and then in third-person while their brain activity was being reviewed. >> Two-thirds of Americans stressed about the nation's future, study says In both cases, the researchers found that participants displayed less brain activity in the region most associated with storing emotional experiences when speaking in the third-person than when speaking in the first-person.  'Essentially, we think referring to yourself in the third person leads people to think about themselves more similar to how they think about others, and you can see evidence for this in the brain,' Jason Moser, one of the MSU researchers, said in a statement. 'That helps people gain a tiny bit of psychological distance from their experiences, which can often be useful for regulating emotions.
  • Scaramucci ousted as White House Communication Director
    Scaramucci ousted as White House Communication Director
    The staff changes and upheaval continued at the White House on Monday, as White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was pushed out of his job after less than two weeks on the job, and just hours after President Donald Trump welcomed his new Chief of Staff, former Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. Scaramucci, who had been brought into the White House just two Fridays ago, on July 21, had been grabbing the headlines repeatedly in that time, most notably with a profanity-laced interview with the New Yorker magazine, as the hedge fund financier evidently fell from grace in no time. After getting his position, Scaramucci had told reporters there would be a number of people fired at the White House; many might not have assumed that would include him before the end of July. For the 3rd time in 7 business days, reporters are crowded in the WH press office trying to get confirmation/details of big staffing shifts — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 31, 2017
  • Record set for earliest transit through Northwest Passage
    Record set for earliest transit through Northwest Passage
    After 24 days at sea and a journey spanning more than 6,200 miles, the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica has set a new record for the earliest transit of the fabled Northwest Passage. The once-forbidding route through the Arctic, linking the Pacific and the Atlantic oceans, has been opening up sooner and for a longer period each summer due to climate change. Sea ice that foiled famous explorers and blocked the passage to all but the hardiest ships has slowly been melting away in one of the most visible effects of man-made global warming. Records kept by Canada's Department of Fisheries and Oceans show that the previous earliest passage of the season happened in 2008, when the Canadian Coast Guard ship Louis L. St-Laurent left St. John's in Newfoundland on July 5 and arrived in the Beaufort Sea off Point Barrow on July 30. The Nordica, with a team of researchers and Associated Press journalists on board, completed a longer transit in less time - albeit in the opposite direction - setting off from Vancouver on July 5 and reaching Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, on July 29.
  • Coding Dojo to offer full Java course in Tulsa
    Coding Dojo to offer full Java course in Tulsa
    After crunching some numbers, the high tech boot camp known as Coding Dojo is dropping one programming language from its curriculum, and offering a full course in another.  Coding Dojo currently operates in six major cities, and has chosen Tulsa as the first mid-sized city to host its cohorts. On its website, the company writes: “Despite its small footprint, Tulsa is one of the top markets for skilled tech workers in the region. It’s a unique opportunity for anyone looking to get into tech, where the demand for tech talent greatly exceeds the local supply.” In the Tulsa campus, we’re going to be teaching HTML/CSS, Javascript, Python, as well as Java -- Michael Choi, CEO and Founder of Coding The demand for Java developers by prospective employers has led Coding Dojo to offer a full-stack course on the language, while low demand for the Ruby on Rails programming language has prompted the company to remove it from its curriculum. Coding Dojo also offers workshops and an online study program - the full stack curriculum is not for the faint-hearted. Founder and CEO Michael Choi tells KRMG students who take the full 14-week course need to be prepared to devote sixty or more hours a week to their studies. “We’ve found that one of the biggest indicators of success is their motivation and passion,” he said during an interview conducted in June. “How much time are you willing to put in to really learn this? How hungry are you to really learn this?”  Those who’ve shown the passion and hunger have gone on to work for a number of major companies.  “Our students are working at Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Uber, Disney. They’re working at a lot of major tech companies, as well as a lot of smaller startups, smaller companies, banks such as JPMorgan Chase.” Coding Dojo will open its Tulsa cohort at  36 Degrees North in Tulsa September 18th. 
  • Missing man may have been on quest to find hidden treasure
    Missing man may have been on quest to find hidden treasure
    A man who moved to Colorado recently to start a quest to find a hidden treasure has been reported missing. Eric Ashby moved to Colorado Springs to search for the famous Fenn treasure.  The Fenn treasure hunt was started in 2010 by Forrest Fenn, a multimillionaire who hid a treasure worth millions, the “Today” show reported.  >> Read more trending news  He wrote a poem in his self-published autobiography called “The Thrill of the Chase.” So far Fenn has released 13 clues, nine in the poem and an additional four on his website, as to where the treasure is, or is not, located. Ashby was reported missing 10 days after he was last seen. He was rafting with friends on the Arkansas River. The raft flipped and three of the four made it to shore. But no one at the time reported the raft accident to officials at the time. Ashby’s family eventually told police of his disappearance, KRDO reported. Officials recently recovered human remains 15 miles downstream from where the raft flipped. But they have not released any identification, KDRO reported. Two other treasure hunters died during the hunt. Paris Wallace and Randy Bilyeau were both found dead, Wallace last month, Bilyeau in 2016. Officials there had asked Fenn to end the hunt before anyone else could get hurt, The Albuquerque Journal reported. He has declined, telling KOAA, “Don’t look for the treasure any place where an 80-year-old man couldn’t put it.”
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.