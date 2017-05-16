Crybaby Plaza coming to downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. -
Quick facts:
- Tulsa’s Riverview Neighborhood Association is finally getting a “Crybaby Plaza.”
- The neighborhood matched a Neighborhood Beautification Grant to raise a total of $95,000 to build the plaza, and not a dime of taxpayer money will go into it.
- The neighborhood wanted to do something to commemorate the crazy tradition that has developed in the 11 years of the Tulsa Tough race.
- Crybaby Plaza is at the bottom of Riverside and South Lawton Avenue at the bottom of Crybaby Hill.
- It will not only become a treed, sidewalked, spot to watch the race, but the entire plaza will act as a “rain garden.”
- The massive hill causes rainwater to rush from the neighborhood across Riverside and into the Arkansas River.
- The rain that passes the plaza will get filtered through the plantings.
- Even the pavers that construct it are engineered to filter water.
- Officials hope for completion in eight more business days, well in time for this year’s race in June.
- For this first year, the plaza will be reserved space for those who donated to the campaign for it to be built
- From then on it’s first-come-first-serve.
- More details on the plaza on FOX23 News at 9.
