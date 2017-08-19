Crowds gather for ‘Free Speech’ rally  in Boston

A “free speech” rally in Boston Saturday afternoon drew a large crowd of counter-protesters.

An estimated 15,000 counter-protesters marched through the city to Boston Common, where rally attendees gathered to deliver a series of speeches.

The rally ended abruptly, and attendees were escorted by police from the rally area. Tense clashes between rally attendees, counter-protesters and authorities occurred after the rally ended.

