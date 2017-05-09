18-year-old accidentally shoots self after robbery, police say

Police said an 18-year-old man shot himself early Tuesday after robbing a convenience store in Charlotte.

Charlotte police officers told WSOCTV the robbery happened around 2:15 a.m. at the Kangaroo Express on North Tryon Street. Police identified the man as Lavarius Patterson.

Robber shoots self in the middle of a hold up at a University City Kangaroo in #Charlotte I'll have an update coming up on @wsoctv #Daybreak pic.twitter.com/vq6R16xsWq — Blaine Tolison (@BTolisonWSOC9) May 9, 2017

The store clerk who called 911 said the 18-year-old man robbed the business but then accidentally shot himself.

The clerk told investigators that the man ran out of the store. A witness told police they heard a gunshot come from the direction in which the suspect ran and then saw him limping away from the area.

Police were called a couple of hours later by officials at Carolinas Medical Center-Mercy who said a man came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg. Their description matched that of Patterson.

Patterson is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officers have not yet released surveillance video of the robbery.