Woman who poured Windex into office coffee maker sentenced to prison

A Virginia woman who admitted putting cleaning products in the coffee maker at her workplace for months was sentenced to prison Thursday.

Mayda E. Rivera-Juarez, 33, who was charged with one count of adulteration of food with intent to injure or kill for the 2016 incident, was sentenced to three years and six months in prison, the Commonwealth Attorney's Office in Leesburg said in a news release.

Rivera-Juarez admitted to pouring Windex and Ajax dish soap into the coffee maker's water reservoir at Jas Forwarding Worldwide Inc., where she worked, WUSA reported. She tampered with the coffeemaker from January 2016 through October 2016, when she was caught in the act on surveillance video after employees suspected the office coffee was making them sick. She was immediately fired.

Authorities said Rivera-Juarez admitted to tampering with the coffee maker in order to make her supervisor ill. She admitted to pouring Ajax dish soap directly into her supervisor's coffee cup, authorities said.

Rivera-Juarez will serve her sentence in the Virginia Department of Corrections, and will then be placed on three years of post-release supervision.