A woman who was arrested Friday on outstanding warrants picked up another charge for allegedly grabbing the genitals of a University of Texas police officer and calling him "hot."

According to the affidavit, Bonnie Fay Terraciano, 43, was loitering outside a CVS drug store at 2200 Guadalupe St. in Austin, Texas, when the officer approached her at about 11 p.m. and asked about an open can of beer sitting next to her.

When a background search revealed Terraciano had outstanding warrants for public intoxication and interfering with a roadway, she was arrested and placed in the back seat of the officer’s vehicle, an arrest report says. But the woman reportedly fell over and landed on the ground. As the officer assisted her back into the vehicle, the affidavit says Terraciano grabbed him and twisted.

The officer, Alan Martin, reported that it hurt.

On the ride to jail, Terraciano allegedly told the officer, “Why are you good looking but so mean? You’re hot, man, that’s why I grabbed you!” She added that she figured Martin would enjoy it.

Terraciano, who is homeless, was charged with assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony. She was booked on $15,000 bond.