Crime & Law
Woman accused of pulling son's teeth with pliers in Walmart bathroom
Close

Woman accused of pulling son's teeth with pliers in Walmart bathroom

Woman accused of pulling son's teeth with pliers in Walmart bathroom
Photo Credit: Carol Yepes/Getty Images

By: Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

By: Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Carol Yepes/Getty Images

AMERICAN FORK, Utah -  A Utah woman was charged with one count of child abuse and a second-degree felony for intentionally or knowingly inflicting serious physical injury upon a child after she attempted to pull her son’s teeth out of his mouth with pliers. 

>> Read more trending news

On April 7, a Walmart employee heard the 7-year-old boy screaming as his mother, Jeannine Cherilynn Isom, attempted to pull the teeth in a bathroom at a store location in American Fork, Utah, KTVX reported

Isom, 47, had just purchased needle nose pliers at the Walmart. 

“She proceeded to use the needle nose pliers to extract both teeth, both of his upper front teeth in his mouth,” said Sgt. Cameron Paul with American Fork Police. “There was only one that was just a tiny bit loose. The other one was not.

“When she proceeded to extract them, they didn’t come out in one whole piece. There were multiple pieces. So that illustrates that they were still very attached to this child's mouth.”

Another son of Isom’s was outside the bathroom when he heard his brother yelling.

Isom did not use any form of anesthetic when pulling the teeth.

Utah police called the incident “child abuse in its purest form,” according to KTVX.

Read More
  • Top intelligence officials say little about Trump conversations on Russia
    Top intelligence officials say little about Trump conversations on Russia
    In an extraordinary hearing on Capitol Hill, top U.S. Intelligence officials repeatedly refused to publicly discuss questions about conversations they had with President Donald Trump concerning the investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 U.S. elections, as Senators said there was no legal reason preventing such public answers. “What’s the basis for your refusal to answer these questions today?” asked a frustrated Sen. Angus King (I-ME), who pressed both Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency chief Mike Rogers to talk about their discussions with President Trump. “I’m not satisfied with, ‘I do not believe it is appropriate’ or ‘I do not feel I should answer,” said King. “You swore that oath – to tell us the truth. .@SenAngusKing: 'What is the legal basis for your refusal to testify to this committee?' DNI Coats: 'I'm not sure I have a legal basis.' pic.twitter.com/aFcjA4K7ET — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 7, 2017 Both Coats and Rogers began the hearing by warding off questions about reports that Mr. Trump had asked them to help weigh in against the FBI investigation into Russian meddling. “In the three plus years that I have been Director of the National Security Agency, to the best of my recollection, I have never been directed to do anything I believed to be illegal, immoral, unethical or inappropriate,” said Admiral Mike Rogers, the head of the NSA. But Senators zeroed in on the use of the term ‘directed.’ “Are you prepared to say that you have never been asked by the President or the White House to influence an ongoing investigation?” asked Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL). Those questions did not get far. “I’m not prepared to answer your question today,” said Coats.
  • Walmart tests automated grocery kiosk pickup
    Walmart tests automated grocery kiosk pickup
    An Oklahoma City Walmart is the test site for new grocery technology that could make the trip to a super center less of a headache. >> Read more trending news  The box store giant has introduced an automated kiosk where shoppers, who select and pay for their groceries online, can drive up and pick up their purchases without setting foot inside the traditional bricks-and-mortar store, NewsOK reported. More than 30,000 items, from fresh produce, to meat, to dairy items, can be ordered online and picked up for free 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at the test site, Mashable reported. The cost of the groceries are the same as if shoppers left their cars and selected the products themselves, but they do have to have a $30 minimum order, NewsOK reported. Employees select the products ordered, then store the items in bins inside of a refrigerated kiosk, where a customer can then walk up to a touchscreen and punch in a code and pick up their groceries. A similar kiosk is being tested in the United Kingdom.
  • Trump chooses former Bush Justice Department official as new FBI Director
    Almost a month after firing James Comey from the post of FBI Director, President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he will nominate Christopher Wray, a former Justice Department official in the Bush Administration, as his choice for head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. “I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. The President has interviewed a number of candidates in recent weeks, but seemed to be having trouble zeroing in on a final pick. BREAKING: Trump says he has his FBI pick _ Christopher Wray, former Justice Department official who was NJ Gov. Christie's lawyer — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 7, 2017 Wray started his career with the federal government in the US Attorney’s office in Atlanta, where he worked from 1999-2001; he went up the chain, ending as an Assistant Attorney General in the George W. Bush Administration, before returning to private practice with the well-known law firm King & Spalding in 2005. “Good choice,” said Norm Eisen, a frequent critic of Mr. Trump’s on ethics matters, who noted Wray’s work on the Enron case. “He was very fair.” Christopher Wray, Trump's choice to lead the FBI, was confirmed unanimously by the Senate for Assistant AG position in 2003 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 7, 2017
  • President Trump announces pick for FBI director
    President Trump announces pick for FBI director
    President Donald Trump sent a tweet Wednesday morning announcing his pick for the new FBI director. Wray is a Washington D.C. lawyer. Wray is a former Justice Department official in the Bush Administration. Wray served as  the Assistant Attorney General in charge of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Criminal Division from 2003 - 2005. Trump announced his pick one day before the former FBI boss, James Comey, is set to testify before Congress. You’ll hear Comey’s testimony live and commercial free on KRMG, KRMG.com and the KRMG app.
  • STUDY: Sleeping in on the weekends could be a costly mistake
    STUDY: Sleeping in on the weekends could be a costly mistake
      After a busy work week, many people look forward to the weekend for the chance to sleep in. But those extra snooze hours could lead to some serious health issues, according to a new study.  Researchers from the Sleep and Health Research Program used data from the Sleep and Healthy Activity, Diet, Environment, and Socialization experiment to explore how sleep irregularity affects the body. They assessed the survey responses from 984 adults between the ages of 22 and 60 to determine which participants had experienced social jet lag, which occurs when you go to bed and wake up later on weekends than during the week, and other conditions such as insomnia, cardiovascular disease, fatigue, and sleepiness. >> Related: This is the single healthiest way to sleep better, according to science Scientists discovered that 85 percent of people wake up later on the weekends, and they have linked the pattern to terrible moods and chronic fatigue.  Analysts also revealed that the condition could increase the risk of heart disease, with each additional hour of social jet lag raising the chances by 11 percent.  “These results indicate that sleep regularity, beyond sleep duration alone, plays a significant role in our health,” lead author Sierra B. Forbush told EurekAlert. “This suggests that a regular sleep schedule may be an effective, relatively simple, and inexpensive preventative treatment for heart disease as well as many other health problems.” A 2012 study found the average cost of heart disease in adults is more than $4,200, according to Monyish.com >> Related: If you don’t get enough sleep, your brain could start eating itself Want to lower your risk? Doctors recommend sleeping seven hours each night and to fight the urge to catch some more z’s during your time off. 
