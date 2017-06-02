Teen accused of placing pressure cooker bomb under ex-girlfriend's bed

A teenager in New Mexico is facing federal charges, accused of placing a pressure cooker bomb under his ex-girlfriend's bed, according to court documents.

Ethan Guillen, 18, is accused of assembling the explosive device and breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home to place the device under her bed while she and her family were at her graduation ceremony, court documents obtained this week by KOAT revealed.

Federal investigators said the pressure cooker was filled with nuts, bolts, fuse and rubber material. A fuse connected to a soldering iron was attached to an appliance timer and plugged into a wall outlet, according to federal investigators.

The teen girl found the device under her bed days later, and told police she suspected her ex-boyfriend placed it there, KRQE reported.

Guillen first denied that he was responsible for the pressure cooker bomb, but authorities said he later confessed, telling authorities that he had stayed up waiting to hear about an explosion on the police scanner. When told that there were children next to the ex-girlfriend's room who could've been injured if the bomb had detonated, Guillen was unmoved, saying he wanted her dead, according to court documents obtained by KRQE.

Guillen faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted of possessing an unregistered destructive device, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico.