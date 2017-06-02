Teen accidentally shoots, kills girlfriend with graduation gift

Two families are mourning after a 19-year-old girl was accidentally shot to death by her boyfriend.

Deputies were called to South Fork Drive in Arlington, Tennessee, around 11:30 Thursday night.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Lucinda Luna's 18-year-old boyfriend, Brennan Fields, accidentally shot her in the stomach while trying to put a gun he received for his graduation away.

The gun was a gift from Luna's father.

Fields was seated in a chair, and Luna was lying on a couch across from him when the gun went off.

Fields will not be charged. Two other friends and a toddler were in the room at the time of the shooting, FOX13 reported.

Luna died in surgery at Regional One Health.

Police are calling it a terrible tragedy.