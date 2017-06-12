Teacher accused of sexual contact with 3 students

A North Carolina math teacher is accused of having sexual contact with multiple students.

>> Watch the news report here

Erin McAuliffe, a 25-year-old math teacher from Rocky Mount, reportedly was fired from her job at Rocky Mount Preparatory School after accusations surfaced that she had sexual contact with three students away from school grounds.

>> Teacher allegedly had sex with 4 students, including 2 at same time

According to Raleigh's WNCN, McAuliffe was reported to police on May 5 for possible inappropriate relationships with two 17-year-old students and one 16-year-old student.

>> Teacher accused of improper relationship with student smiles in mugshot

She reportedly was fired from her job May 8 and was officially charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor by June 8.

>> Teacher accused of improper relationship smiled because she is innocent, lawyer says

“I was really surprised,” Felicia Russel told the station after learning of the allegations. “I thought that women teachers were getting smarter and better.”

>> Read more trending news



McAuliffe had been behind bars at Carteret County Jail but was let out on $20,000 bond. She will have her first day in court on Monday.