Tattooed 'Joker' accused of flashing gun at cars

A man with facial tattoos in the style of the Joker comic book villain and the green hair to match is accused of pointing a gun at cars Tuesday in southwest Miami-Dade, Florida.

>> Read more trending news

WFOR-TV reported that police were called about a man flashing a gun at cars near SW 104th Street and Hammocks Boulevard.

Police spotted and questioned Lawrence Sullivan, 29, who fit the description of the popular Batman nemesis. A police officer said he saw Sullivan walk from an apartment complex.

During a pat-down, the officer said he found a Smith & Wesson .380-caliber gun in Sullivan's pocket. He was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, WFOR-TV reported.

Sullivan had "Joker" tatted on his forehead and "Ha Ha Ha" scrawled under his eye.

Sullivan appeared in court Wednesday and a judge set his bail at $5,000.