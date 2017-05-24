Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
65°
H 68
L 48

!
Traffic
Breaking News

Suspect in fatal police pursuit captured in east Tulsa

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
65°
Broken Clouds
H 68° L 48°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    65°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 68° L 48°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    51°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 68° L 48°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 84° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

Crime & Law
Tattooed 'Joker' accused of flashing gun at cars
Close

Tattooed 'Joker' accused of flashing gun at cars

Tattooed 'Joker' accused of flashing gun at cars
Photo Credit: Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Department
Lawrence Sullivan, 29, was arrested on one count of carrying a concealed firearm on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

Tattooed 'Joker' accused of flashing gun at cars

By: Danae Leake, ActionNewsJax.com
Photo Credit: Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Department

A man with facial tattoos in the style of the Joker comic book villain and the green hair to match is accused of pointing a gun at cars Tuesday in southwest Miami-Dade, Florida.

>> Read more trending news

WFOR-TV reported that police were called about a man flashing a gun at cars near SW 104th Street and Hammocks Boulevard.

Police spotted and questioned Lawrence Sullivan, 29, who fit the description of the popular Batman nemesis. A police officer said he saw Sullivan walk from an apartment complex.

During a pat-down, the officer said he found a Smith & Wesson .380-caliber gun in Sullivan's pocket. He was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, WFOR-TV reported.

Sullivan had "Joker" tatted on his forehead and "Ha Ha Ha" scrawled under his eye.

Sullivan appeared in court Wednesday and a judge set his bail at $5,000.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Canadians top list of illegal immigrants in one count
    Canadians top list of illegal immigrants in one count
    It's the illegal immigration you don't often hear about. These are the immigrants who start off legal, by entering the U.S. on a travel visa. But then they overstay that visa. Quartz.com reports that for just the second time, the government has counted them up. And for fiscal year 2016, the biggest violators, by far, were Canadians. There were around 120,000 Canadians who overstayed visas, compared to just 47,000 Mexicans. Quartz says the data shows just how little we know about who's coming and going across the borders. They say Homeland Security is starting to use biometric technology to track travelers, but the funding is much less than what's being proposed for the Mexican border wall. You can read more about the story here.
  • Earnings improve for women CEO’s, but few are running companies
    Earnings improve for women CEO’s, but few are running companies
    Women CEOs did pretty well last year, but there's still very few of them running the world's largest companies. The median pay for a female CEO was $13.1 million last year, up 9 percent from 2015, according to an analysis by executive data firm Equilar and The Associated Press. For reference, male CEOs earned $11.4 million, also up 9 percent. But the number of women in CEO roles has barely budged. Just 6 percent of the top paid CEOs in the U.S. last year were women, according to the Equilar and AP analysis, a slight increase from about 5 percent in 2015 and 2014. The highest paid woman was Virginia Rometty of International Business Machines Corp., bumping out Yahoo's Marissa Mayer from the top spot. Rometty earned $32.3 million last year from the technology company, a 63 percent jump from the year before, mainly due to $12.1 million in stock option awards she didn't receive in 2015. Mayer earned $27.4 million last year, making her the second-highest paid woman.
  • Tulsa’s Great Raft Race 2017
    Tulsa’s Great Raft Race 2017
    3rd Annual Great Graft Race Labor Day, Monday September 4th 2017 Early Bird Registration Ends Wednesday 5/﻿31 (Register here).﻿﻿ Get ready for the 3rd year of the Great Raft Race's revival on the Arkansas River. Register now to participate in this classic Tulsa event on Labor Day Monday September 4th 2016. Register yourself or your team of participants for a kayak, canoe, paddleboard, inflatable raft, or the crowd favorite creative homemade rafts.   Registration Info You won’t want to miss our early bird price that is significantly cheaper than the 2016 cost.  Registration prices: 5/1/17 - 5/31/17 Early bird pricing = $45 per participant  6/1/17 - 7/15/17 = $55 per participant 7/16/17 - 8/15/17 = $70 per participant Race Categories Participants will be able to compete in the recreational category  “Pokey Okie” and leisurely float down the AR River while enjoying the views and soaking up the sun. Speed Demons participate in the “Race Category” and see who’s rowing muscle can take them the fastest down the river! We will be giving awards for top 3 times in the 2 race categories; Canoe/Kayak/Sup & Homemade Raft. OR Compete directly against other local businesses for bragging rights in this year’s “Corporate Challenge”. Corporate Challenge participants receive VIP tent access at the Bud Light Boatyard Bash where free food, drink, and adult beverages catered by Elote will be provided.  Raft Race Design Challenge Ready to showcase your design and construction skills?? Or will you have the the most creative kookiest raft on the river, and just hope it floats?? Good news is we are rewarding both! The Raft Race Design Challenge will give out awards for the following  Categories:  Best of Show- The best overall design of the Great Race, blending construction, creativity, sea-worthiness, style, and fun!! Best Engineered Raft - The best engineered, constructed, and most intricate functioning raft. Most Creative - The most creative, artistic, funny raft. Costumes encouraged! All homemade raft participants are automatically entered to compete in these categories.  Bud Light Boatyard Bash  You don’t want to miss the official Great Raft Race finish line party! Come out and enjoy the end of summer with us on Labor Day and cheer your favorite rafts to the finish line! The Bud Light Boatyard Bash is located at River West Festival Park on the Arkansas River. Admission is FREE! Bring lawn chairs and a blanket and find your perfect spot of grass on the riverbank to enjoy the party! Festivities Include: Live Local Music Food Trucks Inflatable Kids Zone Yard Games - new for ‘17 Retail Vendors
  • Suspect arrested in connection with deadly police chase in Tulsa
    Suspect arrested in connection with deadly police chase in Tulsa
    UPDATE: Investigators have arrested a man in connection with a deadly police chase that killed a man on a north Tulsa highway early Wednesday. Jerry Lee Newman, 24, was caught in the area of 31st and Garnett Wednesday afternoon. He has a string of prior felony convictions, mostly involving stolen vehicles. Newman was released from prison in February of this year, according to DOC records. A police chase that started in Sapulpa early Wednesday morning ended in a crash on Highway 75 in Tulsa. We’re told a suspect crashed into a driver in the northbound lanes, the suspect was said to be driving southbound. The driver hit by that suspect on the highway was killed. The suspect was able to escape on foot. He fled through a salvage yard and into a north Tulsa neighborhood. This dramatic surveillance video from that salvage yard shows just how narrowly a police officer missed catching the suspect: KRMG has learned the man allegedly stole an ONG service truck in Sapulpa about 5:45 a.m.  A pursuit quickly developed, and the man led officers all the way to Tulsa International Airport, where he crashed through a fence and onto the tarmac. OHP troopers tried twice to use tactical maneuvers to stop him, and may have prevented him from hitting a commercial aircraft that was taxiing at the time. But he kept going, and eventually ended up on Highway 75, driving the wrong way in the southbound lane. Police called off the chase at that point, but by the time they got back on the highway going the right way the crash had occurred.  Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call OHP at (405) 425-7620. 
  • NFL relaxes celebration rules
    NFL relaxes celebration rules
     Today, the NFL took a giant leap forward. Roger Goodell announced that the NFL has officially relaxed some of its rules regarding touchdown celebrations. According to Goodell, the following three types of celebrations that were once penalized are now acceptable:   Using the football as a prop  Celebrating on the ground... Yes, that means snow angels are allowed!  Group demonstrations    The goal of this change, according to him, is to allow the players to have the “freedom to be able to express themselves and celebrate their athletic achievements.” Further, he states this is why “offensive demonstrations, celebrations that are prolonged and delay the game, and those directed at an opponent, will still be penalized.” Sorry, Antonio!       What do you think? Will this make the NFL more fun to watch? Also, how long until somebody takes advantage of the relaxed rules just like Terrell Owens did with his famous “Sharpie” celebration?       I don’t know about you, but this makes me incredibly happy. I can’t honestly wait for the next snow game!      The #NFL got much better today: Group celebrations, ball props, and snow angels are now officially allowed! HIZZAH!https://t.co/2hCWoPbbBT pic.twitter.com/YbpjI0nRDI — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) May 23, 2017   
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.